Second Judicial District Court to close early Friday due to rally

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Second Judicial District Court in downtown Albuquerque will close early Friday due to a public rally set for later in the day. The court will close at 3 p.m.

The court says they decided to close early due to potential large crowds and possible street closures that could impact employees’ ability to leave the area safely.

However, the Second Judicial District’s Children’s Court at 5100 Second Street will remain open until 5:00 p.m.