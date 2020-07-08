Second Judicial District Court employee in self-quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Second Judicial District Court Employee is self-quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19. The employee works at the court’s downtown location at 400 Lomas, NW according to a news release. The employee was also last in the building on June 30.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, most of the court’s staff is working from home with some staff alternating days where they work from home and in the office. The affected employee notified court officials of the positive test result on Tuesday.

On Monday, another court employee notified court officials that they were in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. That employee worked at the Children’s Court Division on Second Street and is also in self-quarantine pending COVID-19 testing results.

According to a news release, this is the fifth time a Second Judicial District Court employee has tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

The court’s safety protocols include the following: