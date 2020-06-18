Second Judicial District Court closed for cleaning due employee’s positive COVID-19 test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Second Judicial District Courthouse will be closed Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19 for cleaning purposes after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are taking every step we can to protect the health and safety of the public and court employees,” said Second Judicial District Chief Judge Stan Whitaker in a news release.

Last Friday, the court announced two other employees had tested positive. According to a release, all three employees had taken part in a voluntary court employee testing organized by the Department of Health. None of the employees showed any symptoms of the virus.

All employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in self-quarantine. Also, any individual that came in contact with those employees have been notified and are required to self-quarantine as well.

The Second Judicial District Court’s downtown location at 400 Lomas Blvd. It will reopen on Monday June, 22 at 8 a.m.

The Juvenile Justice Center, which houses the court’s Children’s Division, will remain open. Any court filings that cannot be filed electronically through Friday can be filed at that location, 5100 Second Street, NW.

When the Second Judicial District Court reopens, COVID-safe measures will remain in place. Those measures include:

Masks required for anyone who enters the courthouse, including judges, lawyers and court staff.

Health screening and temperature checks for all people entering the courthouse.

Enforcing a minimum six-foot physical distancing to separate people, as recommended by public health authorities to control the spread of the virus.

Conducting all court proceedings in a manner to minimize contact among people in the courtroom. This includes, when possible, conducting proceedings by telephone and video to eliminate the need for attorneys and litigants to be physically present in a courtroom.

Enhanced cleaning procedures in the courthouse.

Reducing the number of people who are in the courthouse on a daily basis by having all employees who are able work from home.

