Second Judicial District Court celebrates 4th annual Giving Tree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The spirit of giving was on display this morning at Albuquerque’s District Court.

For the fourth year, employees and attorneys gathered clothing, toys, and other items for kids and adults in need. Chief Judge Stan Whitaker says it’s a time they can help the people they see come through their courtrooms.

“Unfortunately, we see a lot of things throughout the year that are heart-wrenching, families that are broken, individuals are broken. There’s not a whole lot as a court that we can really do, but this is one thing we can do as a court,” said Judge Whitaker.

The Giving Tree also gives gifts to service animals that come through the court.

