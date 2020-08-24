Second Annual Junk Jog to take place in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Help keep the City of Albuquerque clean by participating in the plogging event, the second annual Keep Albuquerque Beautiful Junk Jog. Through a combination of picking up litter and jogging, this activity started in Sweden several years ago as an organized activity due to growing concerns of marine debris and litter.

Keep Albuquerque Beautiful and the City Solid Waste Management are now bringing the activity back to the city on September 19. Ploggers are encouraged to choose a route in their community or neighborhood and to practice COVID-19 safe practices including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

Each plogger will receive a plastic garbage bag, gloves, fun swag, and a Keep Albuquerque Beautiful face mask. The first 30 ploggers to pick up their gear will also receive a free New Mexico United flag cape and a sticker.

Once ploggers have completed their jog and collection, they can dispose of any waste and recyclables at the following drop off sites from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Edith Yards located at 4600 Edith NE

located at 4600 Edith NE North Domingo Baca Multi-Generational Center Recycle drop off site located at 7521 Carmel Ave NE

located at 7521 Carmel Ave NE West Mesa Community Center located at 5500 Glenrio Rd NW

Participants are asked to register for the event by Thursday, September 10 at 5 p.m. To learn more about the event, visit oneabqvolunteers.com.