Second ABQ BioPark elephant dies from virus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark reports that the zoo’s 8-year-old elephant Jazmine has died from elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV). Last week, the BioPark reported that Jazmine had tested positive for EEHV. According to a news release, the BioPark provided round-the-clock treatment since the virus was first detected in her bloodwork on Dec. 28.

Jazmine’s brother Thorn died on Christmas Day as a result of the virus.

“The BioPark’s elephant experts and veterinary teams did everything in their power – and then some – to help Jazmine,” said Stephanie Stowell, ABQ BioPark Director in a news release. “And Jazmine matched their efforts every step along the way. True to her strong-willed nature, Jazmine fought valiantly against the disease.”

To provide round-the-clock care for Jazmine, the BioPark received help from medical and elephant experts from across the country, including specialists from the St. Louis Zoo, Oregon Zoo, Houston Zoo, Oklahoma City Zoo, Fort Worth Zoo, Denver Zoo, African Lion Safari, the Elephant Managers Association and the National Elephant Herpesvirus Lab at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Officials say that Jazmine didn’t test positive for EEHV when it resulted in the death of her sister Daizy back in 2015. Elephants both in the wild and in human care can get EEHV and zoo officials report that all elephants can carry EEHV in a latent state throughout their entire lives.