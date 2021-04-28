Seattle couple travels to Albuquerque for pizza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – How far would you travel for food? One Seattle couple came all the way to Albuquerque to try a local favorite. When people think of New Mexico, they think of our state’s natural beauty, hot air balloons, and even the hit show, Breaking Bad.

However, for one Seattle couple, they traveled to the Land of Enchantment for the pizza.

“Our local radio station KISW 99.9 The Rock, one of my favorite producers is from Albuquerque and he was saying how good Dion’s Pizza is and how we really wanted to go down there and really try it down for ourselves,” said Jacob Nugent. So Nugent and his girlfriend Maddy packed their bags and headed to Albuquerque. “This was just a drop of the hat kind of thing,” said Nugent.

According to Nugent, Chicago’s deep dish is just okay and New York’s famous pizza is good but to him, there’s nothing like a slice of New Mexican pizza. “There’s something about green chiles on a pizza that just sets it off in a way that I can’t even describe it for people who haven’t even tried it,” said Nugent.

Although pizza was their priority, they made room for other local dishes. “Huevos rancheros, some of the best huevos ranchero’s we’ve ever had, and of course we did [Blake’s] Lotaburger,” said Nugent. “We did try Slate Street Cafe for breakfast and that was amazing. The biscuits and gravy infused in the green chile cheddar biscuit.”

They made time for some sightseeing, including taking the tram, which led them to the restaurant on top of the Sandias. “We ate up there as well,” said Nugent. “That was delicious as well, a lot of eating on this trip.”

Nugent said they’ll come back to New Mexico, for seconds. Nugent said he would be interested in trying the Santa Fe Margarita Trail. Dion’s says they’ll be sending the couple some gifts. They say someday they’ll make it out to Seattle but in the meantime, encourages the couple to keep visiting.