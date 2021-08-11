Season 4 of Stranger Things continues filming in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stranger Things is filming in Albuquerque through the end of the month. There have been many posts online about the series filming at several spots throughout the metro, including in at least one neighborhood.

The Netflix series is employing about 350 New Mexico crew members, 70 principal cast members, and 700 extras from the state. Season four is set to be released sometime next year.