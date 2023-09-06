ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Season 3 of PBS’ TV show “Bands of Enchantment” will film for 10 nights at the KiMo Theater in Albuquerque. The show highlights live music acts in New Mexico.

Filming of the “Albuquerque Sessions” will take place from Sept. 15-25. Opening night features Prism Bitch, an award-winning band from Albuquerque. Season 3’s full lineup also includes Paco Versailles; BJ the Chicago Kid; The Stone Foxes; Girl Ultra; Cordovas; Black Joe Lewis; Moontricks; Slums of Harvard; Byland; Ailani and The Kipsies.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Albuquerque for Season 3! The energy behind filming season 2 at the Rail Yards was unbelievable and led to an award-winning season that was just picked up by Amazon Prime Video! Now, to be back and filming at the Historic KiMo Theatre is a dream come true,” said Ken C. Peterson, the show’s creator and executive producer.

Tickets to the shows are $5 plus a service charge. Click here to reserve a spot.