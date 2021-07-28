Search warrant executed at Rep. Stapleton’s home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement agents are executing a search warrant at state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton Albuquerque’s home Wednesday morning. The search warrant was issued for “Criminal Investigation of Racketeering, Money Laundering, Receiving Illegal Kickback, and Violations of the Governmental Conduct Act of Sheryl Williams Stapleton.”

According to the warrant, “On April 26, 2021, the newly appointed Superintendent of APS, Scott Elder, submitted to the New Mexico Attorney General a letter referencing “Suspected Violations of the Governmental Conduct Act and Procurement Code”. The Superintendent specifically states that he “suspected [a] violation of the Governmental Conduct Act and the Procurement Code, by Sheryl Williams Stapleton who is the current Coordinator and Director of Career and Technical Education (“CTE”) at Albuquerque Public Schools (“APS”).””

According to APS’s website, Stapleton is CTE Coordinator/Director, Perkins Project Director for Albuquerque Public Schools.

Rep. Stapleton represents District 19. She has been a representative since 1995. This past legislature, Representative Sheryl Williams Stapleton was re-elected as Majority Floor Leader. She is the longest-serving Democratic member in the New Mexico House of Representatives.

