Search warrant reveals new details in Sept. 12 officer-involved shooting

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is learning more about what led up to an Arizona man shooting a State Police officer earlier this month. According to the federal search warrant, Robert Nelson was following his parents on I-40 west of Albuquerque on September 12, when an officer pulled him over.

Police say Nelson then opened fire, hitting the officer. Nelson’s parents told police he claimed he had been shot first but the warrant says the video shows that wasn’t the case. Nelson is charged with attempted murder.

