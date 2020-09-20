Search for lost hiker extends into sixth day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s day six of an ongoing search for a missing hiker in the Sandia Mountains. Gibran Hernandez-Avila, 40, has not been seen since he went on a hike on Sunday.

He sent his family a video of himself on the La Luz trail around 6 p.m. that day and that was the last they heard from him. Searchers have been looking for him ever since.

On Saturday, dozens of volunteers, search dogs, and drones helped with the search. “We’re using some good search tactics with good resources so we’re hopeful for some success today,” said Search and Rescue Incident Commander Spenser Moreland.

Hernandez-Avila is still missing. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact New Mexico State Police.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss