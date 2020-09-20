Search for lost hiker extends into sixth day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s day six of an ongoing search for a missing hiker in the Sandia Mountains. Gibran Hernandez-Avila, 40, has not been seen since he went on a hike on Sunday.

He sent his family a video of himself on the La Luz trail around 6 p.m. that day and that was the last they heard from him. Searchers have been looking for him ever since.

On Saturday, dozens of volunteers, search dogs, and drones helped with the search. “We’re using some good search tactics with good resources so we’re hopeful for some success today,” said Search and Rescue Incident Commander Spenser Moreland.

Hernandez-Avila is still missing. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact New Mexico State Police.