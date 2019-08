ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are still looking for a suspect in a murder at an Albuquerque car wash.

The Albuquerque Police Department says Jerred Holguin is the man seen in surveillance video from last month, shooting and killing Matthew Shaw at the Rocky Mountian Car Wash on San Mateo near Lomas.

After releasing the video, police say tipsters, including Holguin’s own mother, helped identify him. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.