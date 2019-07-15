Search and rescue crews recover body in Sandia Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Search and rescue crews have recovered a body more than a day after officials said a man fell more than 100 feet while rappelling in the Sandia Mountains.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department said a person was rappelling off the Clandestine Wall when they fell about 140 feet Saturday morning. It happened on the western side of the mountains, north of the crest, between mile markers 11 and 12.

New Mexico State Police on Sunday confirmed its search and rescue crews were able to recover the man’s body nearly 30 hours later, around 3:30 p.m. Poor weather halted the recovery efforts late Saturday and search and rescue had planned to resume work Sunday morning.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the identity of the 32-year-old rock climber because they have yet to notify next of kin.