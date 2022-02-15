ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fossil of a giant sea scorpion was discovered near Albuquerque. A team of paleontologists from the UK and New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science published an article about their discovery.
The fossil was found in 305 million-year-old rocks in the Manzano Mountains. The scorpion reached lengths of more than 6 ft.