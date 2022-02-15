ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fossil of a giant sea scorpion was discovered near Albuquerque. A team of paleontologists from the UK and New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science published an article about their discovery.

Story continues below

The fossil was found in 305 million-year-old rocks in the Manzano Mountains. The scorpion reached lengths of more than 6 ft.