SE Albuquerque neighborhood a hot-spot for dumped stolen cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fed up with finding stolen cars ditched near his home, an Albuquerque man is warning others about the recurring problem.

A South Broadway neighborhood resident for the past five years, Chris Medina says over the last several months, he’s found several stolen cars ditched in his apartment’s small parking area.

“It’s affordable, the rent’s really good, but it comes at a cost,” said Medina of the area he lives, near Gibson and I-25.

That cost, Medina says, is dealing with stolen cars. Albuquerque Police’s crime mapping data shows in the roughly two-block area near Medina’s home around Elm and High streets, police have responded to seven different reports of found stolen vehicles in just the last month.

“It’s quite a lot, especially when I’ve got my kids in the house, I don’t know if they’ll break in my house one day,” said Medina.

Medina says the recurring issues make him worry for his kids’ safety. He says he doesn’t let his kids outside of the apartment, opting to go out of the neighborhood if they want to be outdoors.

“The worst part is, I have to usually go out there and look for like, needles that I’ve found before,” said Medina.

A fellow neighbor, Taylor Howard, says he notices the issues in the neighborhood, as well, which is walled in by I-25 to the east. The freeway has left the neighborhood as an isolated pocket since it was built decades ago.

“You have a lot of wanderers that come, mostly at night,” said Howard.

Despite the issue, both Medina and Howard have a positive outlook on their neighborhood and the people that live there.

“It’s great to live in this neighborhood. We’ve got a lot of business owners, aspiring business owners, a lot of entrepreneurs,” said Howard.

Howard and Medina hope their words help spread the message about their neighborhood.

“You know, we want this problem to get resolved,” said Medina.