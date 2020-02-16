Scuba enthusiasts celebrate Scuba Day at aquarium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is bringing the sport of scuba to the desert.

Aquarium divers put on a show and performed a special dive in the shark tank for Scuba Day. Guests could learn about scuba classes and trips, and where to locally buy equipment and supplies. Saturday’s special event even got people to sign up for the local Desert Divers Dive Club.

“I just think it’s exciting to be aware of the sport. We are nowhere near an ocean and the possibility to scuba dive in New Mexico is pretty exciting,” Alex Schroeder of the BioPark said. A Scuba Day contest is also awarding one guest a special dive at the aquarium.