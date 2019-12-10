‘Science is Everywhere’ Winter Day Camps offer interactive and hands-on learning to children

Get the kids to put down their tech gadgets during winter break by providing them with a hands-on educational and interactive camp experience. “Science is Everywhere” is an upcoming winter camp hosted by the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.

Director of PR and Marketing, Jennifer Hayden joins the set to discuss what activities the camps include and demonstrates how to dissolve a styrofoam snowman using household items.

The Science is Everywhere winter day camp 2019 is for children in pre-K through the 7th grade. Experience the wonders of science in one-day sessions on December 23, 26, 27, and 30 and January 2, and 3.

Full-day camps are available for grades 1 through 3 and 4 through 7 and cost $70. Half-day camps are for pre-K, 4-year-olds, and kindergarteners and cost $25.

Camps include themes such as “Electrifying!” that showcases how energy powers our lives, “Prankenstein” which explores the science behind pranks, and “Cardboard Carpentry” that allows children to explore engineering using clever cardboard creations.

For more information on Science is Everywhere winter day camps, visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History’s website or call 505-245-2137 extension 103.