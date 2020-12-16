‘Science is Everywhere’ winter day camps offer engaging activities for students

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Jennifer Hayden, director of National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host in-person “Science is Everywhere” winter day camps for children in kindergarten through the 7th-grade. Museum Director Jennifer Hayden discusses these camps and how you can register your child today.

Students can experience the wonders of science in one day sessions from December 21 to 23 and December 28 to 30. All camps are for grades kindergarten through 7th-grade and students can register for one or more days to experience activities at the museum from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The museum’s education team has divided camp topics into single-day camps that are multi-age collaborative experiences. The museum states that each camp will maintain strict CDC safety protocols will small camp ratios.

All campers and staff must pass a daily COVID-19 screening. Camp themes include Imagination Creation, Holiday Exploration, Polar Fizzics, and Candy Science.

Campers will have to bring a lunch, two snacks, and a refillable water bottle. Camps cost $65 for museum members and $70 for nonmembers. You can register online for the camps at nuclearmuseum.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery