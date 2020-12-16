‘Science is Everywhere’ winter day camps offer engaging activities for students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host in-person “Science is Everywhere” winter day camps for children in kindergarten through the 7th-grade. Museum Director Jennifer Hayden discusses these camps and how you can register your child today.

Students can experience the wonders of science in one day sessions from December 21 to 23 and December 28 to 30. All camps are for grades kindergarten through 7th-grade and students can register for one or more days to experience activities at the museum from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The museum’s education team has divided camp topics into single-day camps that are multi-age collaborative experiences. The museum states that each camp will maintain strict CDC safety protocols will small camp ratios.

All campers and staff must pass a daily COVID-19 screening. Camp themes include Imagination Creation, Holiday Exploration, Polar Fizzics, and Candy Science.

Campers will have to bring a lunch, two snacks, and a refillable water bottle. Camps cost $65 for museum members and $70 for nonmembers. You can register online for the camps at nuclearmuseum.org.