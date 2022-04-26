ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is offering week-long summer camps. Director of Education Lisa Guida says there is limited space left to register.

‘Science is Everywhere’ summer camps will run from May 31-August 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Before-care is available from 7:30-8:30 am and after-care from 3:30-5:30 pm. There will be no additional cost for before- and after-care.

They are accepting students from Pre-K through 6th grade to enroll in one, two, or full week-long camps. Students will be able to experience science and fun activities. The five-day camps are $325 per child/per week and the four-day camps are $260 per child/per week.

To register, visit https://www.nuclearmuseum.org/educate/kids-camp/summer-camp-2022.