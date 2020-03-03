‘Science is Everywhere’ during National Museum of Nuclear Science & History spring and summer camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) -The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is hosting its Science is Everywhere spring day camps for children in Pre-K through 7th grade. Museum Educator David Gibson visits the set to explain what the camps have to offer and also demonstrates how to create an optical illusion with paper and a mirror.

The museum’s Spring Day Camps allow kids to experience the wonders of science in one-day sessions from March 30 through April 3, 2020. Sessions include themes such as “The Fun of Physics”, “Spring into Design”, “Prankenstein”, “Robots are Everywhere” and more.

Spring camps are available in full-day sessions for first through third grade and fourth through seventh grade and take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Half-day camps for Pre-K and kindergarteners run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Single-day spring break camps cost $70 per session while single half-day camps are $25. Those who are interested in Spring Day Camps can register online.

During the summer season, the museum will be hosting themed week-long camps from May 26 through August 7 and are designed to be fun and highly educational. Enrollment is limited to 10 children for half-day summer camps for Pre-k to first-graders and 15 to 20 children per camp for full-day camps for first graders through 7th graders.

Each week-long camp starts on Monday morning and will close on Friday afternoon. Half-day camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while full-day camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Weekly half-day camps cost $100 for four-day camp while five-day camps cost $150. Weekly full-day camp costs $240 for a four-day camp while a five-day camp is $300.

Before and after-care is also available for $35. Those who register for summer camps before March 31 will receive a 10% discount. You can register for summer camps online.