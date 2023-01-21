ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of families spent Saturday checking out new schooling options for their kids. They attended the School Choice Fair.

To celebrate ‘National School Choice Week, the fair was held at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

With charter schools, private schools, and home-schooling groups represented at the fair, organizers said it was a chance for families to learn about different schooling options in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

“Families need to be aware that they do have educational choice. They’re not locked into the school that’s down the street. If that’s not the right fit for their student, they can branch out,” said Field Director Angela Lopez.

There were more than 30 schools at Saturday’s fair which lasted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.