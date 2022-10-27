ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars.

Officials say the bus had students from McKinley Middle School on board. No injuries were reported. No other information about what may have led to the crash is available.