ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars.

Story continues below:

Officials say the bus had students from McKinley Middle School on board. No injuries were reported. No other information about what may have led to the crash is available.