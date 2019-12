ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to an accident involving a school bus on the flyover from I-40 eastbound to I-25 northbound Thursday morning.

According to Albuquerque police the bus was carrying 25 children. At this time there is no word on if there are any injuries.

There is also no word on what caused the crash. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as information is released.