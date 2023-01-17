ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Packages for Orbit’s Valentine’s Day Surprise are on sale. The Albuquerque Isotopes mascot will be personally delivering cards and treats around the city.

Packages start at $80 and include a box of chocolates, a large decorated cookie, valentine’s day card, a picture with Orbit and two tickets to an Isotopes game. In-person deliveries are set for February 13 and 14. Deliveries will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be on a first-come-first served basis. For more information and to schedule a deliver visit Orbit’s Valentine’s Day Surprise website.