Schedule a pickup from GiveABQ to donate furniture to local charities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – GiveABQ recently completed a project with the City of Albuquerque to provide furniture for as many people experiencing homelessness as they could before the holidays. The project was a success, so much so that they are keeping the campaign rolling.

Vice president of marketing for GiveABQ and the Adelante Development Center Jill Beets discusses how the community can help them out as they continue this work. GiveABQ is a donations center that operates as the team, truck, and warehouse for nearly 100 local charities.

The center was launched in 2019 as a community resource of Adelante Development Center in order to support the entire nonprofit community. The goal of GiveABQ is to make giving easier and as they provide a single location where donations can be collected from the public and multiple nonprofits can select and get items they need for their organization.

If someone has furniture, household items, or durable medical equipment to donate, GiveABQ picks up items that are in good, stable condition and helps to get them to nonprofits in need. Items needed most include kitchen tables, chairs, sofas, dressers, end tables, coffee tables, and side chairs.

Those who would like to donate can arrange a pickup through the giveabq.org website. There is a pickup fee of $25 within Albuquerque city limits to help GiveABQ cover costs and to remain sustainable.

Furniture can also be dropped off at the GiveABQ warehouse located at 1520 1st St. NW in downtown Albuquerque. Warehouse operating hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. however, donors are asked to call and schedule an appointment by calling 505-341-GIVE (4483).

