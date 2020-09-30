Scene cleared after fire at Albuquerque recycling plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The scene is clear after a large fire broke out at a recycling plant in Albuquerque on Tuesday. Smoke from Friedman Recycling on Edith near Montano could be seen for miles.

Fire crews worked for hours to get the flames under control and more than 20 trucks were at the scene including foam trucks and bulldozers. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

A fire broke out at the same recycling plant in 2019. The owner says that one was started by an old lithium batter that someone tried to recycle.

“Anytime there’s a fire it’s always upsetting unfortunately, it comes with the territory because we’re dealing with combustible products,” said Morris Friedman, owner of Friedman Recycling. The Bernalillo County Fire Department reports no one was hurt in the incident.

Sky News 13 flew over the scene on Wednesday and could see charred recyclables the fire left behind as crews begin the cleanup.

