Scared Wind Communications sets up free educational WiFi hotspots for students

During the current health crisis, it’s important now more than ever to stay connected and informed about what’s going on in the world. Sacred Wind Communications is providing free educational WiFi hotspots on the Navajo Nations to increase internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catherine Nicolaou, External Affairs and Marketing Manager at Sacred Wind Communications talked Tuesday why the company is doing this. She says school administrators went to the company when they were faced with having their students work from home. The WiFi hotspots were a way that Sacred Wind Communications could help out students and the community while they faced a new challenge of doing school work from home.

Nicolaou also talked about how the WiFi hotspots are just a bandage for now. She says it has brought light that many individuals living in the Navajo Nation do not have access to WiFi or the internet. In the future, she hopes that the bigger issue can be addressed.

Wi-Fi hotspots are available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. in two-hour intervals and are free of charge. Current locations are as follows:

  • Red Rock Chapter House
  • To’hajiilee Chapter – Cañoncito Senior Center
  • Nageezi Chapter House
  • Huerfano Chapter – NAPI NHA – Parking lot
  • Upper Fruitland Chapter -Ojo Amarillo NHA – Parking Lot

