ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s Asian Elephant Awareness month and the ABQ Biopark is promoting an app to help save them. The Biopark says the number one threat to the Asian Elephant population is habitat loss from farmed palm oil.

Palm oil is found in many items from make-up to food products and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with knowing if products have palm oil in them. The app can tell whoever downloads it about the product and whether palm oil is included.