Scalo set to reopen as new owners give a sneak peak inside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After being closed for more than a year, a popular Albuquerque restaurant is just weeks away from opening its doors. This time, we’re getting a sneak peak at what’s to come under new ownership.

It was a big project, and after being closed more than a year ago, Scalo is ready to open. “Everything else had to be rebuilt including the back kitchen, the walls, the flooring, the electrical, the plumbing,” says Prashant Sawant, the new owner.

New owners Kristie and Prashant Sawant say they wanted to bring the restaurant back to life. They say it was important to them because it was such a Nob Hill staple. “I think it has a very strong reputation in the community and the expectation. We’re going to meet the expectation of people,” says Kristie.

While the Sawants plan on keeping the original name, everything else is changing. “Food is like everything else in life. It has to evolve. We cannot stay stagnant,” says Prashant.

This comes more than a year after former owner Steve Paternoster told KRQE News 13 he planned on re-opening the restaurant last February. Scalo closed after a number of problems that ranged from plumbing issues to thousands of dollars of debt. “I never planned this for Scalo. We went through a period of time that was difficult for us and maybe I didn’t handle it very well,” said Paternoster.

With a new chef, new staff, and brand new menu, the Sawants say they still want to honor the restaurant Paternoster started more than 30 years ago. “We want to continue that. We don’t want to build a brand new restaurant. We want to revive Scalo, so that was the start of the mission,” says Prashant.

While they finish up the last few touches, the Sawants believe Scalo will once again be a Nob Hill favorite. Scalo’s new chef is a born and raised Italian and has worked in the White House. They are aiming to open mid-June.

