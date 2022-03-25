ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sawmill Market is looking to hire more than 100 people. They are looking for everything from cooks to servers, and back-of-house workers.

They will be holding a hiring event next Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. They are offering hiring bonuses of $500 for cooks and $300 for other positions.