Sawmill Market to hold pop up artisan market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sawmill Market is offering up a space for artisans impacted by the pandemic to sell their work. Sawmill is hosting an artisan pop-up market starting Friday through Sunday. It will continue every weekend through December highlighting ten different artisans every week.

You will find everything from pottery to furniture and candles. This comes after the New Mexico Artisans Market which is usually held over Thanksgiving weekend was canceled due to the pandemic.

“And so our artists were really needing a place to showcase their art. They have an excess of the goods that they’re selling so this was a way because Sawmill Market has been so successful,” said Adrian Perez, president of Heritage Restaurant Group.

A total of 40 artists will be showcased in the coming months.