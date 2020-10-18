Sawmill Market taking extra precautions as COVID numbers rise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As New Mexico grapples with higher COVID numbers, one Albuquerque business is taking extra precautionary measures. Sawmill Market is now requiring guests to have a temperature check and anyone over 100.4 degrees won’t be allowed inside.

Guests will now be required to wear masks and no more than six people can be seated at a table. So far, they say customers have reacted well to the changes.

“Overall, our guests feel extremely comfortable, safe, and healthy walking around the market. Of course, we do get push back but overall, our guests are complying with the regulations set for upon us,” said Brian Chesebro, Operations Manager at Sawmill Market. A new ordering system will help limit traffic inside the market and overnight cleaning crews will clean after hours.