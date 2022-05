ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sawmill Market will be hosting a culinary-focused hiring fair, happening Wednesday, May 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. Managers are seeking to fill a variety of positions at the food hall’s different outlets.

Front and back of house positions are available including servers, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, maintenance staff and more. Managers will be on-site to meet candidates, with the potential of on-the-spot hiring.