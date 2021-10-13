Saving dogs from life on a chain, NMDOG offers rehabilitation, support

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An all-volunteer, foster-based nonprofit, NMDOG serves chained, abused, and forgotten dogs across New Mexico by finding them loving, forever homes. NMDOG Founder and Director Angela Stell shows off CHEEK-O, a fun-loving “miniature heeler” that was saved from life on a chain and is ready to be adopted.

NMDOG takes dogs into their program and provides them with medical care as well as emotional rehabilitation to get them adopted. The organization is funded by donations that are tax-deductible.

NMDOG is in urgent need of foster homes at this time. The organization never charges to foster a dog as all supplies and expenses are covered. They also offer 24/7 support. For more information on NMDOG or how to make a donation or to adopt or become a foster, visit nmdog.org.