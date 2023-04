ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is inviting the public to celebrate the 30th annual South Valley Pride Day event on Sunday, April 23. Officials say Sunday will be filled with music, food, art, and a car show.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. followed by fiesta activities from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Westside Community Center. The public is encouraged to park in the student parking lot at Rio Grande High School and take a free shuttle to the community center.