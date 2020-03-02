Save the date for all-you-can-eat pie samples at 6th Annual LifeROOTS Pi(e) Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – You can celebrate the upcoming National Pi Day with a family-friendly, all you can eat fundraising event hosted by LifeROOTS. LifeROOTS President and CEO Kathleen Holmes Cates and Vara Winery Chef Javier Montaño visit the set to discuss this upcoming event and how you can attend.

LifeROOTS is a nonprofit organization that has been serving Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and the surrounding area since 1958. The organization offers innovative programming and services to individuals of all ages with physical, developmental, and behavioral disabilities.

For the past five years, LifeROOTS has been bringing the community together for a celebration of National Pi Day and this year, the organization is giving people the opportunity to celebrate a few days earlier all while raising money for an important cause. The 6th Annual LifeROOTS Pi(e) Day Event will take place on Tuesday, March 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Vara Winery located at 315 Alameda Park Drive NE in Albuquerque.

This all-you-can-eat fundraising event will feature an assortment of sweet and savory pies made by some of the region’s top chefs and bakers as well as a special paella dish created by Vara Winery chefs. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase a variety of take-home pies.

This event will feature pies from various bakeries and restaurants in the area including Christy Mae’s, Chello, Pizza 9, Red Rock Roasters, and da Vinci’s Pizza. There will also be a “Throw a Pie in the Face of Management” event that will allow people to throw a whipped cream pie at their boss, co-worker or a number of local business leaders who have volunteered to be part of the event.

Funds raised at LifeROOTS Pi(e) Day Event will be used to enable the organization to meet the increased need of individuals being served through the state waiver programs. Previous Pi(e) Day events have allowed the nonprofit to purchase adjustable changing tables, and high-quality aluminum wheelchairs and tables.

Guests can enter LifeROOTS Pi(e) Day for just $20 and “Throw a Pie” tickets cost $25. Children under 5 can enter the event for free. Tickets are available online.