ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people gathered at Civic Plaza Saturday afternoon for the Save Our Democracy Rally.

Indivisible Albuquerque, an activist group, hosted the event where community and elected officials spoke about the future of our democracy three years after the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In exercising democracy, many attended the rally to protest the violence happening in Palestine with both protesters and lawmakers calling for an immediate ceasefire.