Saturday’s balloon crash marks 4th deadly crash in over a decade

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Saturday’s hot air balloon crash marks the fourth deadly crash reported in New Mexico over the past 14 years. An NTSB database has records of two others.

The last one it recorded was in January of 2021 in Rio Rancho when a passenger was thrown from the gondola after a hard landing. The other was near Bernalillo back in 2008, a pilot was killed when his balloon hit power lines.

Also, a California woman died in Albuquerque back in 2007 when she fell form her balloon that hit a power line off of I-25 and Montaño.