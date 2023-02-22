ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque candy store, Buffett’s Candies, is expanding. Buffett’s has been a staple in Albuquerque since the late 1950s, and the demand continues to grow for the business.

Walking through the doors of Buffett’s Candies near Lomas and Louisiana, you’ll be greeted with chocolates, candies, and all kinds of other sweet treats.

Co-owner, Donna Buffett, said they sell between 60,000 and 65,000 pounds of chocolate per year which is why they’re expanding their production area. “We’ll be expanding to about 14,000 square feet so we’re hoping to support several retail locations around the state,” said Buffett.

The building formerly known as Buffet King will be transformed into Buffett’s Candies’ main production location. The new location will ship products throughout the state and the country. Buffett said they’ve been talking about expanding for the last five years.

“We’re hoping to have a lot more windows for people to see what’s happening in the back, watch the candy being made, and a lot more space for that type of thing. We’re not sure if we’ll be able to do tours yet but we’re hoping to build the building in such a way that that’s a possibility,” said Buffett.

Buffett said this business is being run by third-generation family members. She’s also hopeful the business will be around for more generations to come.

Buffett said the renovation will start in two weeks. They hope to have it complete by the end of September.