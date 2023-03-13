ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Golondrinas Pie Company is an extension of a family dedicated to farming in New Mexico. Their agricultural experience has been incorporated into their business to produce baked goods that contain mostly local and organic ingredients. “Pie Day” is Tuesday, March 14.

Currently, they operate as a micro-business out of a food industry business incubator. They sell their products primarily at local farmers’ markets and a handful of coffee shops in the Albuquerque area. They also offer their customers a customized pie order through their website for curbside pickup.

To order a pie, visit https://www.lasgolondrinaspiecompany.com/