SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, students at Santa Fe Public Schools will be able to get tutoring help for their assignments. Volunteer tutors will help students visualize concepts and troubleshoot technology.
The Help U Hotline will run from 4 to 6 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. The hotline can be reached at (505) 467-HOME.
- Santa Fe students receive tutoring help through hotline
- Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast
- No Balloon Fiesta means more fly time for students
- ‘I get it’: Trump says he’s ‘learned a lot’ about coronavirus
- Campaign says Biden tests negative for virus