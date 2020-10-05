Santa Fe students receive tutoring help through hotline

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The cancelation of Balloon Fiesta this year means some student hot air balloon pilots are getting a lot more flying time. The city is hosting the Balloon Fall Fest in lieu of the 49th fiesta with small groups of balloons taking off from parks and golf courses.

One woman who's been a pilot in training for about a year and a half says she typically is only able to fly a few times a month, but the Balloon Fall Fest allows her to fly every day. She says she wouldn't normally be flying this time of year. "Normally, during regular fiesta, student pilots aren't allowed to fly, but this year, I'll be able to and I'll get to have some experience with a slightly more packed setting," said student pilot Julia Wolfe. Balloons will continue launching through October 11.