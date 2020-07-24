Santa Fe Recovery Center receives funding from COVID-19 relief program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Recovery Center continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic with a number of changes to ensure that both staff and patients stay safe. There’s also some good news for the center, they were selected as one of eight New Mexico nonprofits to receive funds raised by State Employees Credit Union during their July COVID-19 Relief Match program.

Sylvia Barela is CEO of the Santa Fe Recovery Center and says the program has been a relief to their operation. “The last four months have been very difficult financially for our organization and we have sustained losses in funding and we are starting to slowly come back from that,” Barela says.

The Santa Fe Recovery Center is an addiction treatment program that offers detox services, residential services, recovery housing, and outpatient services like one-on-one counseling and group sessions which are currently offered through Telehealth, videoconferencing, or telephone.

Barela says the funds received from SECU’s fundraiser will go to help their clients. “We have clients for whom food security is an issue, transportation is an issue. Basic necessities is an issue,” she says. Anyone can donate at any State Employees Credit Union location or on their website.