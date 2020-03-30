Santa Fe Recovery Center continues operations, adapts to virus outbreak

SANTA FE, N.M. (FOX) – The coronavirus outbreak in New Mexico has caused thousands of businesses to shift their approach when it comes to their daily routine. The Santa Fe Recovery Center is one of those businesses who is seeing a lot of change.

Crystal Gutierrez sat down with CEO of Santa Fe Recovery Center, Sylvia Barela to gain insight into how the organization is dealing with the virus outbreak.

The Santa Fe Recovery Center is a non-profit substance use disorder program based in Santa Fe. Established in 2005, SFRC operates the only Commission for the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities accredited residential substance use disorder program in the state of New Mexico.

SFRC accepts patients from all across the state.

SFRC is an essential service and is currently open during and offering services. Sylvia explains that at this time, the organization is accepting new patients, however, extra precautions are in place and operations are also different as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are definitely working very hard to keep our staff and our clients safe. And with the virus increasing daily in our state that has been challenging but we have met that challenge by following all of the handwashing, sanitation, social distancing recommendations that have been put in place. We do have a medical director who is looking over all of our services and managing those and managing our screening process,” said Sylvia. “All patients are being screened very carefully to ensure they are not symptomatic and have not been exposed to COVID-19 before they can access our services and we are monitoring that very closely and making sure that our facilities are providing all of the necessary sanitation and social distancing recommendations.”

Additionally, at this time, visitation is not allowed and clients cannot leave the facility. Staff must take their temperatures every day and SFRC is offering a wide variety of telehealth and video conferencing services.

Sylvia states that these video conferencing services have been crucial as the organization is not offering in-person sessions at this time. The Department of Health now allows telephonic treatment services and clients who don’t have access to telehealth technologies can now have access to over-the-phone services.

For more information on how the Santa Fe Recovery Center is responding to the pandemic, visit SFRC’s website.