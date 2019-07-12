Santa Fe PD: New Mexico singer killed in murder-suicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have confirmed Thursday’s double shooting was a murder-suicide.

According to autopsy reports, Jessie Saucedo shot his wife Ernestine before turning the gun on himself. The two were found dead inside a car outside the State Education Department where Ernestine worked.

Ernestine Saucedo was known to local music fans as Ernestine Romero, an award-winning singer with deep roots in the New Mexico music scene.

Police say the couple had not been living together for several weeks. They’re still investigating what led up to the shooting.