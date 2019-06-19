Santa Fe named New Mexico’s best city to live in

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Chamber of Commerce has ranked the top cities in each state including New Mexico, naming Santa Fe as the number one place to live. Researchers ranked cities by five factors including employment, housing, quality of life, education, and health.

Albuquerque came in second with Rio Rancho and Las Cruces next on the list. Carlsbad ranked at number five. According to the report, New Mexico holds the most Ph.D. holders per capita in the United States.

Click here to view the full listing of top ten cities per state.