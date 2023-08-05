NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is charged after police claimed he shoplifted from a Target in Albuquerque. He was also accused of pulling out a taser on security.

Criminal complaints alleged Matt Gonzales walked into Target on Coors and shoplifted beauty and dental supplies.

Security attempted to stop him and a woman from walking out. That’s when Gonzales reportedly pulled a stun gun out and threatened them. Security eventually recovered the items.

Gonzales is also accused of returning to the store a couple of days later and attempting to shoplift again. He was arrested.

Gonzales is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shoplifting over $2,500.