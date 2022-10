ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Artists, food vendors, performances, and more! The Santa Fe Indian Market has made its way to Albuquerque.

With plenty to do in Albuquerque over the first weekend of October, the Santa Fe Indian Market has added its name to the list. The event runs from October 1 to 2.

The event features more than 70 artists, food vendors, and live performances all in downtown Albuquerque. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 573 Commercial Street Northeast.