ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Food Depot is welcoming the return of its Souper Bowl benefit event this Saturday at the Santa Fe Convention Center. The benefit raises money to support hunger relief for nine counties and bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity.

It is an opportunity for 19 restaurants to compete and bring people together in a festive environment. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for kids. It starts at 11:00 a.m. for VIP ticket holders and noon for general admission.