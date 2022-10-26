ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department is launching a celebration of Santa Fe arts and local celebrities with its Fe.mous campaign. The campaign will feature a mix of musicians, artists, poets, business owners, and scientists to showcase the diverse and thriving art community of Santa Fe. With a focus on what makes Santa Fe an inspiration for creatives.

“Santa Fe has long been a hub of creative minds, we’re known throughout the world for our art and culture, our traditions and celebrations, and our supportive, diverse community”, said Pauline Kanako Kamiyama, Director of the City of Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department. They want to keep art alive in different ways throughout the city of Santa Fe. For more information visit santafe.org/femous.